It used to be thePonte Serra hotel to appear among the sponsors of the Lamonese footballnow it is the team that donates the proceeds to support the rebuilding of the destroyed inn.

The promotional banner of the Ponte Serra hotel was in fact displayed at the entrance to the field, yesterday, to the applause of the public and the opposing team, the Pozzetto, at the beginning of the championship match. And the football team has announced the choice to donate all the proceeds of the match to Davide and Debora, to help them deal with the reconstruction of the hotel devastated by thefire on Tuesdays.

The highland soccer team had immediately given its support to the fundraising promoted by the ATL, theLamon tourist association, for the reconstruction of the old inn. By promoting the solidarity initiative through its social networks (through the account with Iban IT 75 U081 02611 400000 2300 1793 in the name of Atl Tourist Association Lamon, motive “Fundraising for Osteria Ponte Serra”).

On the flyer announcing yesterday’s game, instead of the hotel advertisement, an invitation to donate had appeared. And yesterday the football club relaunched. First by displaying the hotel banner in the field, greeted by applause, and then announcing the donation of the proceeds.