BROWN. They see the smoke on the roof of the neighbors’ house and sound the alarm. The firefighters of Cervignano intervened, on Tuesday 9 August, in via Verdi, in Ruda, shortly after 2.30 pm, due to a start of fire on the roof of a house: the flames also affected a photovoltaic system.

The owners of the house are on vacation and, as mentioned, the neighbors gave the alarm.