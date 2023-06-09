Fire simulation system at Zweibrücken airfield

“These are pretty crass things you’re showing me here!” Michael Elbling said to Marold Wosnitza. Zweibrücken’s mayor had invited the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior, responsible for civil protection and the fire brigade in the state, to the airfield on Wednesday during his visit to Zweibrücken (we reported). Triwo GmbH has been operating its own fire simulation system here since last October. “The system attracts fire brigades from the entire region to Zweibrücken. A wide variety of fire scenarios can be practiced here in a realistic manner. A system that is second to none and is an important pillar for our fire and disaster protection in Zweibrücken,” explained the Lord Mayor.