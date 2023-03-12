Home News Fire this Saturday in the center of Medellín affected commercial premises
The Medellín Official Fire Department controlled a structural fire of apparent great magnitude registered in commune 10, La Candelaria. The event was reported around 9:22 pm on Saturday, March 11, at Carrera 52 with Calle 57, and in order to control the emergency it was necessary to carry out defensive and offensive maneuvers.

Four machines with 30 units came to the site to control the flames. In addition, four administrative vehicles were displaced and had the support of the Ministry of Health, Mobility and the National Police.

The fire affected a total of 300 square meters of commercial premises for motorcycles, bicycles and restaurants. Fortunately, the event did not leave anyone injured. After controlling the situation, the firefighters carried out cooling maneuvers on the site.

At the moment the causes of the fire are unknown. The community is reminded to report any incident to the single emergency line 123.

