A tractor also went up in flames in the stake in the hamlet of San Giovanni

CASTELLAMONTE. On the first morning of Saturday 13 August in Castellamonte, in the hamlet of San Giovanni in via Parella, a woodshed belonging to a local company went up in flames. Several teams of firefighters from Ivrea and Rivarolo, also with the use of earthmoving vehicles, have been at work since around 8 this morning to try to put out a fire in which a tractor was completely destroyed. The timely arrival of the firefighters prevented the damage from being more extensive. After more than three hours, work is still underway to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no one was intoxicated or injured. The work of the many firefighters will continue uninterrupted until the entire area is cleared. The most likely cause, given the high temperatures and drought, appears to be self-combustion.

Woodshed on fire in Castellamonte, the fire brigade intervenes