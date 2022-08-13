Home News Fire woodshed in Castellamonte, the Fire Brigade intervenes
News

Fire woodshed in Castellamonte, the Fire Brigade intervenes

by admin
Fire woodshed in Castellamonte, the Fire Brigade intervenes

The woodshed burned down

A tractor also went up in flames in the stake in the hamlet of San Giovanni

CASTELLAMONTE. On the first morning of Saturday 13 August in Castellamonte, in the hamlet of San Giovanni in via Parella, a woodshed belonging to a local company went up in flames. Several teams of firefighters from Ivrea and Rivarolo, also with the use of earthmoving vehicles, have been at work since around 8 this morning to try to put out a fire in which a tractor was completely destroyed. The timely arrival of the firefighters prevented the damage from being more extensive. After more than three hours, work is still underway to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no one was intoxicated or injured. The work of the many firefighters will continue uninterrupted until the entire area is cleared. The most likely cause, given the high temperatures and drought, appears to be self-combustion.

Woodshed on fire in Castellamonte, the fire brigade intervenes

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Covid in Fvg: 1,783 new infections and 3 deaths, 6 people are hospitalized in intensive care

You may also like

Single check, 40% of funds to families with...

Pd, here’s what’s in the program: from regasifiers,...

Vivo Craft Fair in Cison, 160 exhibitors and...

Sesto Fiorentino, Dick watches over his mistress for...

From 18:00 on August 12th to 18:00 on...

Rome, in the Sfattoria degli Ultimi: “You arrive...

Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to the...

Long bridge of Ferragosto, queues on all roads

Single check, from 2023 it will be automatic...

Twelve-year-old from Aosta invested in a motorcycle in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy