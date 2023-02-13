A structural fire broke out over the weekend in race 1B # 4-04, El Porvenir neighborhood in the municipality of Aguazul, where the flames wreaked havoc in the “A&A Repair and Technical Service Workshop.

The emergency was attended by three units of the Aguazul Fire Department, who upon arrival at the site found the developing structural fire, for which they began offensive attack maneuvers with fire approach suits and extinguishing machines.

In the place, according to the owner’s version, there were 20 fans, 5 televisions, 5 laptops, 5 sound equipment and an undetermined number of cell phones, tablets and blenders, which were declared a total loss.

In this emergency, 250 gallons of water were used, later the cooling and ventilation of the place was carried out since, being a closed area, there was an accumulation of smoke and hot gases, which generated a high risk for the integrity of people.

The causes of the fire have not been established, but it is presumed that they would be the result of a short circuit.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

