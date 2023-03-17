The main causes of infant mortality in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) itself, are malnutrition, lack of access to drinking water or quality medical care, diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea or malaria and complications during the delivery. However, there is a country in the world where these causes have taken a back seat to a larger problem: firearms. Obviously, that country is the United States and a study published just a few days ago in JAMA shows that gun violence has increased after the pandemic, to such an extent that It is already the main cause of mortality among children and young people under 18 years of age..

Let’s start by saying that gun violence has been, for decades, among the leading causes of death in the United States. The data collected in recent years clearly show that having access to a firearm triples the risk of suicide and doubles the risk of homicide. A study by Harvard researchers in 2007 found that states with higher percentages of firearms in the home also had “significantly higher” rates of homicides for men, women, and children. A few years later, in 2015, another Harvard team put figures on this situation and dismantled the widespread idea that owning a firearm is a deterrent to crime, since the states with the highest number of registered weapons are precisely those that they have higher levels of assaults and robberies with firearms.

In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing more than 45,000 firearm-related deaths, of which about 4,300 had occurred in children under 18 years of age. In the statement, the CDC acknowledged that “homicides with firearms disproportionately affect younger people in the United States.”

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the numbers increased… a lot.

“While gun violence has been a leading cause of death among US children for years, the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly increased the data and has been positioned as the main cause, further widening racial disparities”, they explain in a detailed analysis by Ars Technica.

Comparative data before and after the COVID Pandemic | Jay, Jonathan, et al. JAMAOpen Network

The new study published in JAMA, conducted by researchers and physicians at Boston University, Massachusetts, has collected infant and youth mortality data in the years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic (from 2015 to early 2020) in the four largest cities. cities in the United States (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia) and compared them with the most recent data. The differences are notable and the statements of the study authors are worrying: “As physicians, our mission is to heal and maintain health. But all too often, the wounds we see in America today resemble the wounds you typically see in war.”

The data are significant and show a clear ethnic gap. Before the study, black children in those four cities were 27 times more likely to be shot than white children, but from 2020 to the end of 2021, that number has increased markedly, and now Black children are almost 100 times more likely to be shot than white children..

The study also found differences in other ethnic groups in the United States: Hispanic children they were about 26 times more likely to be shot than white children during the pandemic, compared with a relative risk of 8.6 times before the health emergency. For their part, Asian children were four times more likely to be shot than white children, up from a relative risk of 1.4 times before the pandemic.

All in all, the study shows a disturbing rise in gun violence in the aftermath of the pandemic, with particularly large increases in child injuries and deaths. Ethnic disparities have also increased and, however, we still do not have the necessary studies and analyzes to determine the specific causes behind the pandemic.

Endless school shootings, such as the one that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last year, which left 21 people dead (including 19 students ages 7 to 10), do not seem to make authorities aware of the problem. Given these data, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Moira Szilagyi, called for an effort from the authorities to address this public health crisis: “When, as a nation, are we going to defend these children? What is needed to that, finally, our leaders in government do something significant to protect them?”