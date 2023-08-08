Firefighters and Volunteers Join Forces to Promote Fire Safety in Nanlu Shijia Community

Firefighters from the Fire Rescue Brigade of Tiedong District and the Anshan Detachment of Zhenfeng Public Welfare Team recently joined forces with Nanlu Shijia Community in Xinxing Street to conduct a fire safety publicity activity. The event aimed to raise awareness and improve the fire safety knowledge and skills of residents in the jurisdiction.

Throughout the activity, various methods were employed to promote fire safety. These included distributing informational materials, delivering intensive lectures, and conducting door-to-door visits. By reaching out to residents directly, the organizers sought to enhance the coverage and influence of fire protection publicity.

During the “door knocking operation,” a particular focus was given to elderly residents living alone. Firefighters engaged with them by explaining recent fire accident cases in a simple and understandable manner. Common sense fire safety knowledge, as well as laws and regulations, were meticulously detailed to ensure a comprehensive understanding. Residents had the opportunity to ask questions, and firefighters demonstrated how to use fire extinguishers effectively for initial fire fighting. The interactive and informative demonstrations were met with a positive response from the residents.

The event also featured the participation of volunteers from the “Blue Vest” group. They provided residents with detailed explanations on preventing and responding to electrical and oil pan fires, both of which commonly contribute to household fires. Promotional materials were distributed, fire safety reminder posters were put up, and fire protection knowledge manuals were given out. Additionally, residents were educated on how to contact emergency services in the event of a fire, as well as how to safely escape from a fire. The activities were aimed at encouraging residents to proactively eliminate fire hazards in their homes and to strictly adhere to fire safety protocols. The residents actively engaged with the volunteers and expressed their appreciation for the wealth of information they received.

Looking ahead, Xinxing Street plans to continue its efforts in promoting fire safety. The community aims to diversify and expand the methods and content of their fire safety publicity campaigns. Normalized, multi-form, and diversified activities will be implemented to disseminate safety laws, policies, and knowledge. By creating a strong culture of safety, the hope is to further increase the coverage and awareness of fire safety among residents. The initiative also includes the distribution of “Safe Talismans” to thousands of households, emphasizing the commitment to protecting the lives and property of the community members.

With the joint efforts of the Fire Rescue Brigade, the Zhenfeng Public Welfare Team, and the residents of Nanlu Shijia Community, fire safety awareness is being raised in preparation for the scorching summer season.

