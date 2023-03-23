Home News Firefighters control fire in Chalatenango – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Firefighters control fire in Chalatenango – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Firefighters control fire in Chalatenango – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The personnel of the Fire Department controlled a fire on land with dry brush in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, Chalatenango municipality.

The teams used hand tools to stop the advance of the fire and avoid affecting the environment.

Firefighters remain alert nationwide to respond promptly to emergencies and provide care to people who require it.

The institution calls on the population that in the event of any emergency they can contact the direct line at 913 to assist them as soon as possible.

See also  Massacre Mottarone, an employee of the cable car: "Errors in replacing the cable, that's why it broke"

You may also like

Guayquichuma celebrates 66 years of solitude – breaking...

Until April 5 are the registrations for contests...

Circolo del Design Torino, part of the project...

Introducing LG’s range of innovative home appliances at...

Call for housing from the Mayor’s Office of...

Autostrade Alto Adriatico, 750 million to modernize the...

CAR: MINUSCA arrests the regional leader of an...

The US supported the investigation of Nicolás Maduro...

“World Water Day” Guangzhou releases public welfare songs...

Lebanon summer 2023 | Gender inequalities in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy