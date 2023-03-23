The personnel of the Fire Department controlled a fire on land with dry brush in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, Chalatenango municipality.

The teams used hand tools to stop the advance of the fire and avoid affecting the environment.

Firefighters remain alert nationwide to respond promptly to emergencies and provide care to people who require it.

The institution calls on the population that in the event of any emergency they can contact the direct line at 913 to assist them as soon as possible.