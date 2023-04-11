Home News Firefighters control fire in Rosario, La Paz – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Firefighters control fire in Rosario, La Paz – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

The elements of the Fire Department attended a fire in land with dry brush in the canton of La Flecha, highway to Comalapa, municipality of El Rosario, La Paz.

The teams used portable fire extinguishing backpacks to cut the progress of the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding areas.

Likewise, the personnel carried out cooling tasks in the area to guarantee that another accident would not be registered.

Given the increase in fires in lands with abundant dry brush, firefighters recommend that the population avoid burning garbage, throwing cigarette butts or any type of practice that could cause fire in these vulnerable sectors.

See also  Subject tried to throw blocks of marijuana inside the La Guafilla prison – news

You may also like

New 10 thousand pesos bill?

Pietro Vassena, an Italian genius who built the...

Seven Läänemaa museums lined up behind the museum...

Sucre activities suspended due to fire

The Pistoia Crime Festival talks about crime and...

Song Chiribanda launches her new single ‘Relatos’

Pluto TV reaches 100 channels in Italy

Manchester City thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 and took...

Increase in gasoline is affecting inflation: Government official

crystals up to six times the size of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy