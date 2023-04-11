The elements of the Fire Department attended a fire in land with dry brush in the canton of La Flecha, highway to Comalapa, municipality of El Rosario, La Paz.

The teams used portable fire extinguishing backpacks to cut the progress of the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding areas.

Likewise, the personnel carried out cooling tasks in the area to guarantee that another accident would not be registered.

Given the increase in fires in lands with abundant dry brush, firefighters recommend that the population avoid burning garbage, throwing cigarette butts or any type of practice that could cause fire in these vulnerable sectors.