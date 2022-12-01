Also this year the traditional party open to the citizens in the fire station of Feltre is skipped to honor the patron saint of Santa Barbara and to sum up the year of activity. Given the health situation, in fact, prudence has advised to suspend the public celebration once again.

But for the Feltre detachment of firefighters – 28 effective, divided over four shifts – there is no shortage of novelties to list.

In the meantime, the detachment has had a new coordinator for a few weeks: Costantino Gasperin, 57, from Limana.

Enlisted in the fire brigade in 1991, Gasperin after training school in Rome served in Cortina and then in Feltre. Transferred to Agordo with the position of foreman, he then asked to return to Feltre, a city to which he is very attached.

In the annual budget of the Feltre firefighters there is also the substantial lot of work on the barracks. During this year, the replacement of the main garage doorsthe one from which the very first intervention vehicles depart, which will be replaced by more modern and efficient closures.

The refurbishment of the boiler room with the installation of solar panels is also planned, but the increases in raw material prices have held back this project.

Instead, another virtuous operation for energy saving was completed: all the old neon lights of the barracks, internal and external, have been replaced with LED lamps. An operation that therefore already makes it possible to reduce electricity consumption. The staff of the detachment also carried out a series of internal maintenance interventions.

On an operational level, it should be emphasized the positive contribution made by volunteer firefighters, who have seen new young people approach this form of social commitment. Among them also a girl. The collaboration between the permanent firefighters and the volunteers of Feltre and Basso Feltrino is always very strong: the volunteers also played a precious role during the dramatic fire at Ponte Serra.

As for the numbers, in the last twelve months the firefighters of Feltre they intervened for 224 generic fires and 63 forest or scrub fires. There were 150 interventions for road accidents and 54 for trees or obstacles on the road. There were 47 rescues per person, 19 search interventions, 2 recoveries of corpses, while 49 interventions concerned the rescue of animals.