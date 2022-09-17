Home News Firefighters from Belluno for rescue in the Marche
Firefighters from Belluno for rescue in the Marche

by admin
Firefighters of the Veneto commands in reinforcement of the national device for the bad weather emergency in the Marche. In the late afternoon of Saturday the vehicles of the regional mobile column of the heavy earthmoving module with 5 vehicles and 9 firefighters left Belluno. The light earthmoving module has started from Verona, with small excavators and 5 operators. On Sunday another 7 firefighters from the climate events module will leave Padua. Already present in the Marche, on the various flood scenarios, 9 operators of the Venice and Treviso command intervened with personnel from the module for the fight against aquatic risk. In addition, two SAPR pilots (Remotely Piloted Aircraft System) of the interregional direction of the firefighters of Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige are also operating.

