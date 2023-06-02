Home » Firefighters meet documentary requirements and receive full disbursement
Firefighters meet documentary requirements and receive full disbursement

Nelson Cano delivering the amount pending payment to the representatives of the Hernandarias Fire Brigade.

The conflict that arose with the volunteer firefighters of the city of Hernandarias had a happy ending. As Mayor Nelson Cano had promised, once the requirements were met, the fire commissions would be paid, and he did so.

Indeed, two of the three fire departments have complied with the demands of the Comptroller’s Office, and the mayor has delivered to presidents Aníbal Adorno (Blue) and Osvaldo Farina (Yellow) the amount pending payment from January to December 2022 and from January to April 2023.

In this way, the municipal institution catches up with the disbursements to these two city institutions. While the brown firefighters of the San Francisco neighborhood are already in the process of bringing all the missing documentation to the Municipality, and they have the commitment of the mayor that they will also receive the contribution that corresponds to them.

