Intervention by forces of the firefighters on the evening of Monday 2 January for a fire that broke out on the roof of a house in Brugnera, in via Santissima Trinità.

There were three people in the house – none were injured or intoxicated – who alerted the firefighters, who operated with four fire engines and a ladder truck, from the Pordenone command and from the San Vito al Tagliamento detachment, descending from above and making a large hole in the roof to be able to reach the flames and tame them with hydrants.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started inside a chimney. The carabinieri of the Aviano station are also on site.