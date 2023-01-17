Home News Firefighters rescued a migrant who was trapped between oil pipes in the body of a tractor-trailer – news
A Venezuelan migrant who was traveling as a stowaway in a tractor-trailer coming from the department of Arauca received a tremendous fright when he was trapped between the load of oil pipes that the vehicle was transporting.

The emergency was attended by units of the Yopal Fire Department rescue team, who used hydraulic equipment to move the heavy load and free the frightened migrant who fortunately did not suffer serious injuries, so his transfer to the center was not necessary. care.

The man who had been trapped was rescued when the tractor-trailer was in transit through Yopal around midnight, in the Marginal del Llano in front of the old Enerca headquarters.

This dangerous practice is very recurrent on the part of some migrants, who in order to avoid the long days of walking in their transit towards the interior of the country resort to traveling clandestinely in the cargo part of the tractor-trailers, endangering their lives as in this case. , and without the drivers of these heavy vehicles noticing, in most cases.

Fortunately, on this occasion, the shock did not pass and some bruises on his legs as a result of the movement of the heavy load that was trapping him.

