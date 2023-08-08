Home » Firefighter’s ‘Small Hands Holding Big Hands Summer Firefighting Tour’ Brings Parent-Child Families Closer to Fire Safety
News

Firefighter’s ‘Small Hands Holding Big Hands Summer Firefighting Tour’ Brings Parent-Child Families Closer to Fire Safety

by admin

Firefighting publicity into the community parent-child family “zero distance” to learn firefighting

Release date: 2023-08-08 10:30

Information source: Municipal Fire Rescue Detachment

On August 6, Jiashan County Fire Rescue Brigade and Linjiang Jingyuan Community organized a parent-child experience activity called “Small Hands Holding Big Hands Summer Firefighting Tour”. More than 10 groups of parent-child families eagerly participated in the activity.

During the event, the firefighters presented various scenarios of campus fires and combined them with real-life fire incidents to educate the children and parents on fire prevention and safety measures. They explained in detail how to prevent fires, how to call the emergency services, how to escape during a fire, and how to handle fires safely. The session also covered topics such as daily fire prevention supervision, types and usage of fire extinguishers, precautions for fire escape and evacuation routes, and how to effectively communicate with emergency services in case of a fire. This comprehensive understanding of fire safety and practical knowledge empowers everyone to take charge of their own safety.

Through engaging drills and demonstrations, the firefighters introduced the names and uses of various firefighting vehicles and equipment. The children were captivated by the firefighters’ enthusiasm and their down-to-earth explanations, resulting in rounds of cheers and applause.

The parent-child experience activity successfully brought the community and the fire brigade closer together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and partnership in tackling fire safety issues. By facilitating direct interaction and learning opportunities, the event emphasized the importance of fire safety in everyday life and provided specific methods for daily fire protection.

See also  In flames local construction site work in the school, the hypothesis of fraud - Calabria

With the success of this event, it is hoped that more communities and fire rescue brigades will organize similar activities to educate and empower families to be proactive in fire prevention and safety measures.

You may also like

Thief arrested in Trieste, shirtless and disturbing passers-by...

Why do journalists always ask about the Rights...

Peak and plate in Medellin Wednesday August 9,...

14-year-old saves elderly from drowning – News

Alejandra Cabrera will travel to the United States...

The reason why Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport would...

A 41-year-old is hospitalized in Foggia with ‘Nile...

Teachers presented eight new academic works

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Destruction...

10 of the current ones will not aspire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy