Firefighter’s ‘Small Hands Holding Big Hands Summer Firefighting Tour’ Brings Parent-Child Families Closer to Fire Safety

Firefighting publicity into the community parent-child family “zero distance” to learn firefighting

Release date: 2023-08-08 10:30

Information source: Municipal Fire Rescue Detachment

On August 6, Jiashan County Fire Rescue Brigade and Linjiang Jingyuan Community organized a parent-child experience activity called “Small Hands Holding Big Hands Summer Firefighting Tour”. More than 10 groups of parent-child families eagerly participated in the activity.

During the event, the firefighters presented various scenarios of campus fires and combined them with real-life fire incidents to educate the children and parents on fire prevention and safety measures. They explained in detail how to prevent fires, how to call the emergency services, how to escape during a fire, and how to handle fires safely. The session also covered topics such as daily fire prevention supervision, types and usage of fire extinguishers, precautions for fire escape and evacuation routes, and how to effectively communicate with emergency services in case of a fire. This comprehensive understanding of fire safety and practical knowledge empowers everyone to take charge of their own safety.

Through engaging drills and demonstrations, the firefighters introduced the names and uses of various firefighting vehicles and equipment. The children were captivated by the firefighters’ enthusiasm and their down-to-earth explanations, resulting in rounds of cheers and applause.

The parent-child experience activity successfully brought the community and the fire brigade closer together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and partnership in tackling fire safety issues. By facilitating direct interaction and learning opportunities, the event emphasized the importance of fire safety in everyday life and provided specific methods for daily fire protection.

With the success of this event, it is hoped that more communities and fire rescue brigades will organize similar activities to educate and empower families to be proactive in fire prevention and safety measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

