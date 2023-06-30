Fires and looting in three days of protests in France

Violence broke out on Thursday for the third consecutive night in various parts of France due to the death of a young man shot by a police officer for whom the justice decreed preventive detention.

Hundreds of people were arrested on the third night of riots in France over the death of a young man shot by a police officer for whom the court ordered preventive detention for voluntary homicide.

Anticipating another turbulent night, the government deployed 40,000 agents throughout the country who, around 03:00 (01:00 GMT), had already made at least 421 arrests, according to the Interior Minister’s entourage.

Most of those arrested are between 14 and 18 years old, these sources explained.

Violence erupted on the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday and spread to other parts of France after 17-year-old Nahel was killed by a point-blank shot by an officer at a roadblock that was caught on video.

In Lille, in northern France, small scattered groups played cat and mouse on Thursday before a large police contingent, where the three nights of violence left city halls burned or stoned, looted and damaged.

Like other French cities, this city of a million and a half inhabitants near the border with Belgium has been the scene of riots since Tuesday, when a young man was shot to death by a police officer in Nanterre, near Paris.

In the popular neighborhood of Wazemmes, the firefighters finish extinguishing the fire that damaged the ground floor of the district town hall, now with the blackened façade, at dawn.

looting in supermarkets

The city is packed with police forces, including elite units, and hovered over by a helicopter and surveillance drones after the violence the night before.

After midnight, tensions were rising in Roubaix, one of the poorest municipalities in France. The police blocked access to a theater with numerous broken glass.

Next to it, the remains of a burning barricade were finished consuming and fireworks were flying in the sky.

The first incidents began around 9:00 p.m. in the area of ​​the Lille central police station, where the prefecture had prohibited all congregation.

Mobile and dispersed, small groups of young people set fire to containers and vehicles and smashed shop windows on a shopping street. Some broke the window of a supermarket to get some soft drinks.

The agents, aboard an armored vehicle, intervened several times to try to disperse them.

The prefecture, which had prohibited any congregation in that area, announced the arrest of six people in that sector and a total of 24 in the city at the beginning of the night.

With information from Afp, Reuters

