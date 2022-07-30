Home News Fires in Fvg, the reconnaissance with the drone of the firefighters on the areas of the fires
While the interventions for the forest fires in Val Resia and Pulfero in the Udine area have ended, the one for the fire on the Gorizia Karst remains open, even if the situation is clearly improving. In the morning, a reconnaissance by the drones of the regional SAPR (Remote Piloted Aircraft System) core of the Veneto firefighters was carried out which highlighted the hot areas where both the ground teams and a regional helicopter are concentrating their work to eliminate the last latent foci.
While the Gaslici returned to Slovenia yesterday evening, the fire brigade teams, the Regional Forestry Corps and the AIB (Forest Fire Protection) Volunteers of the Civil Protection remain operational in the field.

