Fires in the Alessandria area, reclamation operations finished

(ANSA) – ALESSANDRIA, MARCH 11 – Clean-up operations continued throughout the night for the two fires that broke out yesterday in the province of Alessandria, extinguishing which was made particularly difficult by the strong wind. In Ponzone (Alto Acquese), the wooded spot in the locality of Fogli, on the border with Liguria, was manned by the fire brigade teams of Acqui Terme and Sassello (Savona), Civil Protection and Aib of Bistagno. “This morning – says the mayor Fabrizio Ivaldi – monitoring of the perimeter of the area and the latest outbreaks resumes to resolve everything, without the expected air intervention hypothesized late yesterday evening. The two families living in the area have returned, evacuated as a precaution”. Thanks from the mayor to all the operators, “in particular to the Municipality of Malvicino which allowed us to use their own water without having to go and load it in the more distant village of Ponzone”.



Also in Carpeneto, in the Ovada area, the two tanks of the Civil Protection have returned, intervening in support of the firefighters for the fire in the Cascina Lunghi farm, in the Madonna della Villa hamlet. The flames would have started from the round bales in the barn, and then spread to the area with the cattle. However, the collapse of the structure was avoided. The ASL Veterinary Service is also interested in evaluating how to dispose of the dozens of carcasses of dead animals. (HANDLE).

