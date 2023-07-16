Fires in the Lecce area, over 500 requests to firefighters – News

More than 500 requests for intervention have been received by the provincial command of the Lecce fire brigade since the early hours of the morning for a series of fires that have occurred in various areas of Salento.





Flames, fueled by the hot wind and high temperatures, affected and destroyed hundreds of hectares of vegetation, including Mediterranean scrub, trees and brushwood.





Martignano, Soleto, Surbo, Leverano, Lecce, Novoli the most affected municipalities. In the province of Lecce, the support of an operational section from the Bari command was also necessary.





Among the most demanding interventions was the one carried out by the firefighters on the 362 Lecce-Galatina provincial road where for over 9 hours, two teams prevented the flames from reaching some homes and farms. In Andrano two teams, from Tricase and Ugento, prevented the flames from affecting an accommodation facility and several homes: here too the area destroyed by the flames exceeds 100 hectares. In Alliste another 15 hectares went up in smoke, with the work of the firefighters to prevent some houses from being affected by the flames. In Sant’Isidoro , Marina di Nardò, the firefighters worked for several hours in a plot of land, inside the town, protecting people or houses in the area from risks.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

