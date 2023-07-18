Home » Fires throughout Sicily, the Alcamo reserve up in smoke – News
Fires throughout Sicily, the Alcamo reserve up in smoke – News

Fires throughout Sicily, the Alcamo reserve up in smoke – News

The heat of these days is favoring numerous fires throughout Sicily, putting a strain on the fire brigade and forestry corps teams. A fire that broke out yesterday destroyed a large part of the Monte Bonifato reserve in Alcamo, in the Trapani area. The extinguishing operations continued throughout the night and only after 36 hours were the flames almost completely under control and the Canadairs stopped throwing water.


Numerous fires also in the Palermo area. The most dangerous situation in Pioppo, a hamlet of Monreale. where in Casaboli some houses were threatened by flames. Fires also in Partinico: one concerned the state road 113 in the section between Partinico and Balestrate and another the provincial road 63 which connects the city to the sanctuary of the Madonna del Ponte. The damage is also counted in Polizzi Generosa where fires broke out on state road 643 and on provincial road 119. The forestry is at work to build firebreak avenues and make everything safe. Fires also in the Catania area; in particular the wooded area of ​​Piedimonte Etneo where some houses were touched by flames.

