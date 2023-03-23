Home News Fires worsen in Ziruma in Santa Marta
Fires worsen in Ziruma in Santa Marta

Forest fires in the city of Bastidas have become the ‘bread’ of every day. Once again, a conflagration is recorded on the road that leads from Santa Marta to the tourist resort of El Rodadero.

Through a complaint that he managed to know andthe newspaper EL INFORMATOR, it was possible to observe how the llamas consumed the vegetation arean the hill that is located on the El Ziruma road.

In addition, it was established that the enormous column of smoke that originated from the firemanaged to cover a large part of the sector and has affected the mobility of some drivers who travel through the area.

Also read: Controlled the fire in Ziruma in Santa Marta

Given the fact, Citizens ask for the prompt intervention of the authorities to control this type of conflagrations, cin order to minimize the pollution that this type of problem generates in the environment.

