Senior eye surgeon Dr Birbal Ginani was killed in a firing in Karachi on Thursday while a female doctor was injured along with him.

The firing incident took place on the Lyari Expressway around 8 pm when Dr. Birbal was traveling in a white car along with his colleague Dr.

According to the police, unknown persons attacked near Garden Good Luck Hall and fled from the scene.

CCTV footage of the immediate aftermath of the car shooting has emerged showing the car swerving to one side, the car’s door open, and stopping a short distance away.

SSP City Arif Aziz told the media that apparently the incident seems to be a target killing but it would be premature to say anything at the moment.

He said that Dr. Birbal was returning home from his clinic in Ranchhod Line.

He further said that he used to go home by the same route every day.

SSP City Arif Aziz said that the police will interrogate the injured woman doctor and the investigation has started.

Doctors’ organizations have expressed their outrage over Dr. Birbal’s murder.

Dr Birbal was the former Senior Director Medical and Health Services and MC of Spencer Eye Hospital.

Last year, he and his daughter obtained MBA degrees from Jinnah Sindh Medical University together.

He retired from various government positions a year and a half ago and was practicing in private clinics.

