CCTV news (news broadcast): The spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference has aroused enthusiastic responses in various places. The majority of cadres and the masses stated that they must closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, strengthen confidence, keep pace with each other, gather a strong force to promote high-quality development, and strive to complete the goals and tasks of economic and social development.

At this year’s Central Economic Work Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping summarized and reviewed the economic work in 2022, the work in the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years. Cadres and people from all walks of life in various places deeply feel that we have withstood multiple tests such as the accelerated evolution of the world, the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the downturn of the domestic economy.

In March last year, Lai Linyuan, who opened a restaurant in Shenzhen, was struggling in business. The government issued a livelihood security policy. The local government immediately applied for a “green pass” for him. The community also gave him a 2,500 yuan subsidy to help him solve his urgent needs. . Recently, the turnover of his new restaurant has been five times that of the previous breakfast restaurant.

General Secretary Xi Jinping scientifically grasped the strategic opportunities, risks and challenges facing my country’s development, and made major deployments for next year’s economic work. Everyone said that by firmly grasping the primary task of high-quality development, fully, accurately and comprehensively implementing the new development concept, taking practice as the standard for testing the effectiveness of various policies and work, and adhering to the direction of socialist market economic reform, China‘s economic ship will surely be able to Cleave the waves, go steady and go far.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and resolutely prevent large-scale return to poverty. It is necessary to promote the green transformation of economic and social development, coordinate the promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, growth, and build a beautiful China.

A new starting point, a new struggle. Next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance to do a good job in economic work. Everyone said that they should strengthen their confidence, keep pace with each other, strengthen their confidence in doing economic work well, keep their own affairs well in an upright and innovative way, and open up new horizons for career development.