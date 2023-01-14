Wang Zhijun went to the First Session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC to listen to opinions and suggestions

Electronic newspaper

News from our newspaper on the 13th (Reporter Li Meishi)On the morning of the 13th, Wang Zhijun, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, came to the First Session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC Federation of Trade Unions, the Communist Youth League and the Youth Federation, the Women’s Federation and the ethnic minorities and religious groups to participate in discussions and consultations and listen to opinions and suggestions.

The atmosphere of joint discussion and negotiation was lively. 20 members including Chen Qing, Zhang Yingjian and Shi Zhonghui made speeches successively around the government work report.

After carefully listening to the speeches of the committee members, Wang Zhijun said that this year is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a crucial year for the revitalization and development of Longjiang and the construction of a modern and powerful province. Fulfilling the new goals, new tasks, and new requirements specified in the government work report is of great significance and arduous tasks, requiring the whole province to unite and work hard. I hope that everyone will strengthen their confidence and work together to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, and implement the tasks proposed in the government work report, so as to accelerate the revitalization and development of Longjiang and modernize the province. construction to make new contributions.

Wang Zhijun said that standing at a new historical starting point, I hope that all committee members will talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, and unify their thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the CPC Central Committee. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of the sector, conscientiously perform functions, focus on the overall situation of the center, find the right direction, conduct in-depth research, innovate ideas, seek more practical actions, and actively contribute ideas and efforts. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the sector, deeply promote the normalization and long-term effect of the ability and style of work, strengthen the democratic supervision of the sector, and continuously improve the ability to grasp politics, investigate and research, connect with the masses, and cooperate and work together.

Li Haitao, vice governor and vice chairman of the provincial CPPCC, participated in the discussion.