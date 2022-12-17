Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 16th, title: Firm confidence in development and brave the wind and waves to move forward——The comrades at the meeting talked about implementing the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference

Xinhua News Agency reporters Ye Haoming and Zhao Wenjun

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting. During the meeting, some participating comrades were interviewed by reporters from Xinhua News Agency, and talked freely about their study and understanding of the spirit of the meeting and their work plans.

Everyone agreed that listening to and studying the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping deeply felt the hard-won achievements of economic work in 2022. They have a great understanding of the current economic situation, the work of the past 5 years and the great changes in the new era of 10 years, and the future trend of China‘s economic development. The understanding and grasp of the work has become clearer, the courage to overcome difficulties and forge ahead has been further enhanced, and the direction and focus of work for the next step have been clarified.

Over the past year, facing the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to face up to the difficulties, coordinate the domestic and international situations, and coordinate Epidemic prevention and economic and social development, coordinated development and security, increased macro-control efforts, and responded to the impact of unexpected factors, maintained the overall economic and social stability, and achieved extremely difficult achievements.

“2022, which is about to pass, is extremely extraordinary and extraordinary. It is a year of carrying forward the past and ushering in a new journey full of glory and dreams.” Wang Zhonglin, governor of Hubei Province, said that in the face of a complex situation that is rare in the world and rare in history, The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core observes the general trend, sets the direction, adapts to the situation, opens a new situation, unites and leads the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard, open up new horizons for the development of the cause of the party and the country, the comprehensive national strength has been further improved, and scientific and technological innovation has made great achievements. With new achievements, the development of the party and the country will continue to write a new and wonderful chapter.

The hard-won achievements are worth cherishing. At the same time, it must also be noted that the current foundation for my country’s economic recovery is not yet solid, the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations is still relatively large, and the external environment is turbulent, which has deepened the impact on my country’s economy.

“Adhering to the party’s overall leadership over economic work is the fundamental guarantee for us to overcome all difficulties and obstacles in the face of complex international situations and arduous domestic reform and development tasks.” Wang Qingxian, governor of Anhui Province, said that in the past five or 10 years, we have achieved The achievements obtained have been proved by iron-like facts that the overall leadership of the party has decisive significance for us to do economic work well. Adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s economic thought and form a strong combat force under the leadership of the party. This is the key to my country’s current and future economic development and the confidence and courage to overcome difficulties and work hard.

Stable expectations and firm self-confidence will make a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

The meeting expounded in depth the overall requirements and policy orientation of my country’s economic work next year, and set the course for doing a good job in next year’s economic work.

“The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to increase macro-policy regulation and control and strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies. Among them, a sound monetary policy must be precise and powerful, which puts forward new requirements for the role of monetary policy.” Shang Fulin, director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said, In the face of the current complex international and domestic economic situation, monetary policy must maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, and at the same time maintain a stable currency value and keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level. This requires monetary policy to be coordinated and balanced under multiple objectives. Implement policies to guide financial institutions to increase support for small and micro enterprises, technological innovation, green development and other fields.

With strong measures and clear directions, to do a good job in economic work next year, we must proceed from the overall strategy, start with improving social psychological expectations and boost development confidence, and do a good job.

Last year, the Central Economic Work Conference made an in-depth explanation on five major theoretical and practical issues, and this year further clarified several major issues in economic work, providing fundamental guidelines for achieving high-quality development.

“This year’s meeting once again emphasized that development is the top priority of our party in governing and rejuvenating the country. This development is a high-quality development that implements the new development concept, and it is also the development we are constantly pursuing.” Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce, said that fully implementing the new development concept and promoting High-level opening up to the outside world, promoting in-depth reform with high-level opening up, and promoting the construction of an open world economy are important ways to help my country achieve high-quality development in the future.

“The meeting made an in-depth analysis and scientific judgment on the current economic situation, which not only allowed us to see the problems, but also found favorable conditions, felt the pressure, and strengthened our confidence. In general, the opportunities outweigh the challenges, and the hopes outweigh the difficulties. We are full of confidence in the development next year and in the future.” Jing Junhai, secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee, said that as long as the advantages and vitality of all aspects are truly stimulated, the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability is adhered to, and the new development is fully, accurately and comprehensively implemented. The concept, speed up the construction of a new development pattern, can always remain invincible in the wave of economic and social stable development.

Comrades at the meeting unanimously stated that they must closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, work together and move forward courageously, strive to complete the goals and tasks of economic and social development, and make contributions to comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. new contribution.

