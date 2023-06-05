Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 3rd Topic: Firm cultural self-confidence, determined to build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Cultural Inheritance and Development Symposium sparked enthusiastic responses

“We must strengthen our cultural self-confidence, shoulder our mission, work hard, and work together to create a new culture that belongs to our era and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.” At a key historical node in the new journey of forging ahead with great rejuvenation, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a new era of construction The great call of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

The important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development on June 2 aroused enthusiastic responses from all walks of life. Everyone said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has a strong political, ideological, strategic, and guiding nature. Guided by the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must constantly deepen our understanding of the laws of cultural construction and better take on new tasks. We will continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation at a new historical starting point.

“Only by comprehensively understanding the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping has conducted comprehensive and in-depth thinking on the inheritance, promotion and innovative development of Chinese civilization from the perspective of the overall strategy of the development of the party and the country, and put forward new viewpoints and new conclusions, creatively enriching and developing our party. Thoughts on cultural construction.” As one of the six experts and scholars who spoke at the symposium, Wang Bo, vice president of Peking University, was very excited.

“The general secretary made an ‘accurate portrait’ of Chinese civilization with five outstanding characteristics: continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peace.” Wang Bo, who has studied Chinese philosophy for a long time, has a deep understanding. “These five outstanding characteristics run through Combining history and modernity, it is a comprehensive grasp of the characteristics of Chinese culture and the spirit of Chinese civilization, and it is also a profound thinking and grand plan for creating a new culture from the perspective of Chinese-style modernization, pointing out the direction for the construction of modern civilization of the Chinese nation.”

According to Xing Guangcheng, director of the China Frontier Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the five outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping are closely connected and form the overall characteristics of Chinese civilization. The Chinese civilization has lasted for more than 5,000 years. “Continuity” and “innovation” are the spiritual characteristics of its integrity and innovation. “Unity” and “inclusiveness” reflect the pattern of pluralism and unity of the Chinese nation. The value concept of “Zhongzheng Peace”.

“In the important historical period of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, it is even more necessary to promote the Chinese nation to become a community of shared destiny with a higher degree of identity, stronger cohesion, and tightly hugged like pomegranate seeds.” Xing Guangcheng said.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that only through a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, more effectively promote the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Xu Qinhua, a professor of the School of International Relations at Renmin University of China, is deeply touched by this: “The rise of all countries and nations is guided and based on cultural innovation and civilization progress. Only by creating a new form of civilization can a strong country be transformed into civilization. prosperity.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping upholds a high degree of cultural awareness and cultural self-confidence, and is determined to build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation. This is not only the need to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also the need to maintain and promote lasting peace and common prosperity in the world.” Xu Qinhua said, the Communist Party of China in the new era China and the Chinese people will certainly be able to take on the new cultural mission and build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation in the process of promoting Chinese-style modernization.

“Open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics based on the profound foundation of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years”

General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out that to open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics based on the profound foundation of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years, it is the only way to integrate the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture.

Han Zhen, director of the Academic Committee of Beijing Normal University, had a deep understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s latest interpretation of the “two combinations”.

“The general secretary pointed out that the ‘second combination’ is another ideological emancipation. It is the ‘second combination’ that allows Marxism to produce a chemical reaction in the context of the cultural traditions of ancient civilizations, shaping a new organic and This has brought about socialism with Chinese characteristics, which has not only allowed Chinese civilization to move towards modernization, pioneered and promoted Chinese-style modernization, but also greatly enriched Marxism.” Han Zhen said.

Forwarding links, reading news together, and in-depth discussions… Dai Yuqi, a professor at the School of Marxism at Zhejiang University, used the theme education reading class of the school to lead the young teachers of the school to learn the important words of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the symposium on cultural inheritance and development. speak.

In Dai Yuqi’s view, the “two combinations” is based on the historical experience of exploring the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is a theoretical sublimation of the law of success and meets China‘s current actual needs.

“The deep cultural foundation is the solid support for us to stand firmly in the world‘s cultural turmoil. It is precisely because of the ‘two combinations’ that our socialist road has a more solid foundation and a deeper accumulation.” Representative Yu Qi said, “In the future teaching and scientific research, we must fully comprehend and fully integrate the latest conclusions of the General Secretary, so that students can more deeply understand the spiritual essence of ‘combination of the two’, and become the magic weapon for mastering success and continuing scientific theory. builders and successors of socialism.”

Step on the only way to write the chapter of the times. Shanghai Ancient Books Publishing House on the banks of the Pujiang River, the yellowed ancient books and classics are full of vitality in the new era.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech focused on explaining the ‘second combination’. It is precisely because socialism with Chinese characteristics was developed and developed on the basis of five thousand years of Chinese civilization, it must be combined with the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Combination.” Lu Jian, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Shanghai Ancient Books Publishing House, said, “This puts forward a higher goal and provides a broader vision for cultural inheritance and development. We must use the power of Marxist truth to activate traditional culture. Inject new vitality into the publishing of ancient books, and make our efforts for the innovation of Chinese civilization and the construction of a new culture.”

“Continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation at a new historical starting point”

Immediately learned General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development. Zhang Jianguang, a librarian of the Fujian Provincial Institute of Culture and History, could not be calm for a long time: “The General Secretary pointed out that we must strengthen cultural self-confidence, stick to our own path, and emphasize the realization of spiritual independence. This heavy speech is the strong voice of the times to create a new culture and build a new civilization!”

In March 2021, Zhang Jianguang gave a lecture to General Secretary Xi Jinping in Zhu Xi Garden in Wuyi Mountain. “Under the care and concern of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Fujian Nanping strives to build a benchmark for carrying forward traditional culture, and the Zhuzi culture is ‘living’ in the mountains and rivers of Fujian.” Zhang Jianguang said, “We must further activate the vitality of Zhuzi culture and compare it with Marxist China. Combining with modernization and modernization, we will inspire the people to achieve greater achievements in material civilization and spiritual civilization.”

Dunhuang, China, a bright pearl on the Silk Road, witnessed the fusion of multiculturalism and the exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations. After studying the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Su Bomin, director of the Dunhuang Academy, especially deeply realized the far-reaching significance of “openness and tolerance” to Chinese civilization.

Su Bomin said that the next step is to use the Dunhuang Academy’s advanced concepts and technologies in the fields of murals, earthen sites, and digital cultural relics to further leverage the characteristics of multicultural exchanges and intensify international cooperation with an inclusive, positive and confident attitude to help a culturally powerful country and the construction of modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

“Listening to the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the symposium, I was deeply inspired and encouraged.” Fan Di’an, chairman of the China Artists Association, said that the general secretary has a profound historical insight and excellent theoretical leadership on the inheritance and development of Chinese culture. A series of major theoretical and practical issues have been comprehensively and systematically elaborated, highlighting the creative outlook on Chinese civilization and Chinese culture, and providing fundamental guidelines for enhancing cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and consciously promoting excellent traditional culture.

“As literary and art workers, we must adhere to integrity and innovation, hold high the torch of Chinese civilization, take the road of creative transformation and innovative development of excellent traditional culture, and contribute to the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation with the spirit of continuing tradition and facing the future. contribution.” Fan Di’an said.