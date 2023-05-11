Firmly Establish and Practice the Correct View of Political Achievement- Qiushi.com

Achievements are made by doing, and only by hard work can real achievements and real achievements be made. Only the actual achievements created by hard work can truly stand the test of history and the people.

“Learn thinking, see action”. At the education work conference on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward clear requirements for the majority of party members and cadres to establish a correct view of political achievements. In the theme education, from firmly grasping the general requirements, learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements, to firmly anchoring the goals and tasks, concentrating on casting the soul to build a solid foundation, tempering character and strengthening loyalty, and promoting development through hard work and responsibility. Fulfilling the purpose of benefiting the people, establishing a new trend of being honest and honest, and then comprehensively implementing key measures, strengthening theoretical study, in-depth investigation and research, promoting high-quality development, and doing a good job in inspection and rectification, and strive to build the soul with learning, increase wisdom with learning, Real results have been achieved in learning the right style and promoting work through learning, which fully embodies the requirements of establishing and practicing the correct view of political achievements.

The great achievements of our party’s century-old struggle have been achieved by the party uniting and leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard. To turn the grand blueprint drawn by the party’s 20th National Congress into reality, we still need to rely on hard work and hard work. We must deeply understand that, on a new journey full of glory and dreams, and advancing an unprecedented pioneering cause, we will inevitably encounter a large number of new issues that have never appeared before, encounter various difficulties and obstacles, and endure many winds and waves. Even turbulent waves major test. Only by always maintaining the attitude of forging ahead, daring to be the first, and facing up to difficulties, actively taking responsibility, daring to be good at fighting, and constantly making new achievements and contributions, can we successfully promote the historical cause of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. Generally speaking, the ability, quality and mental state of the majority of party members and cadres are good, but we must also be soberly aware that the problems of unwillingness, daring to take responsibility, and poor responsibility among cadres are still relatively prominent. Although these problems exist in a small number of party members and cadres, if they are allowed to develop, they will damage the party’s image and hinder the party’s cause, and must be seriously resolved. Carrying out the theme education at the major historical node of marching towards the second centenary goal is to promote the broad masses of party members and cadres to forge ahead with enthusiasm for a new journey and a new era of meritorious deeds, with a sense of responsibility and active responsibility of “always rest assured”. Performing duties and responsibilities for the party and the people with spirit, relying on tenacious struggles to open up new horizons for career development.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “Communists must keep in mind that benefiting the people is the greatest political achievement.” Party members, cadres, especially leading cadres must clearly understand that the party puts cadres in various positions so that everyone can be an officer, not an official to enjoy benefits . When we plan to advance our work, we must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, insist on developing for the people, relying on the people, and sharing the fruits of development with the people. How many good facts have been done for the people is an important criterion for examining political performance, but what is a good fact must be considered from the people’s immediate needs, and cannot be subjective, simplistic, or one-sided. Where there is people’s need, good practical things can be done and performance can be created. Whether the performance is good or not depends on the actual feelings of the masses and is judged by the masses. Whether something is good or not depends not only on the immediate needs of the masses, but also on whether there will be sequelae, whether it will “solve one problem and leave ten regrets”. Don’t be vain, don’t do meritorious deeds, don’t seek false fame, don’t engage in image projects and performance projects that waste people’s money and money, and achieve “what the people like, and what the people hate”, and strive to solve the problems of the people’s urgent difficulties and worries, and continuously improve People’s livelihood and well-being can make the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security more fulfilling, more secure and more sustainable.

The party spirit plays a decisive role in establishing and practicing the correct view of political achievements. Only when party members and cadres have a strong party spirit and abandon selfish distractions can they ensure that their views on political achievements are not biased. The majority of party members and cadres must persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense their hearts and souls, and turn this thought into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work, and closely focuses on the new era and new journey of the party We must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, work hard, seek practical results, focus on problems, and advance despite difficulties. Leading groups at all levels must keep in mind the entrustment of the party and the people, adhere to a blueprint to draw to the end, as long as the existing deployment and planning are scientific, meet the requirements of new practice, and meet the wishes of the people, they must adhere to them, one crop at a time Continue to work hard to prevent the phenomenon of impulsive achievements, blind and reckless actions, rapid progress, “changing tracks” and “leaving traces”, and resolutely put an end to false reports and exaggerated “digital achievements” and “false achievements”. We must persist in seeking truth from facts, seeking truth and being pragmatic, and plan careers and work from reality, so that the ideas, policies, and plans proposed conform to the actual situation, objective laws, and scientific spirit, and suppress impetuous mentality such as eagerness for quick success and instant benefits, and eagerness to achieve results. Come down and push forward Chinese-style modernization in a down-to-earth manner.

“At any time, we can’t take the road of rushing to the chapters, exhausting the water, and only GDP. This is why we must firmly establish a new development concept. This is where the correct view of political achievements is established. Success does not have to be mine, success must have me. “At the two sessions of the country this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s remarks when he participated in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation were sobering. Struggle to create history, hard work to achieve the future. We must consciously arm our minds, guide practice, and promote work with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Do one thing, one year after another, and create new and greater miracles on the new journey.