“This theme education must firmly grasp the general requirements of ‘learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements’.” At the work meeting on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a speech on the theme of development. The general requirements of education are profoundly elucidated. Learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements embodies the consistent requirements of our party to integrate cognition with practice, link theory with practice, and unify the transformation of the subjective world and the transformation of the objective world. A unified whole, this general requirement must run through the whole process of this theme education.

Every time the party’s theoretical innovation advances, the theoretical arming must follow suit. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has achieved a new leap forward in the modernization of Marxism in China and opened up a new realm in the modernization of Marxism in China. constitute a complete scientific system. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly pointed out that the main content of this thought is summarized in the “Ten Clears”, “Fourteen Persistences” and “Thirteen Achievements”. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed a scientific method to continue to promote theoretical innovation, that is, we must uphold the supremacy of the people, we must uphold self-confidence and self-reliance, we must uphold integrity and innovation, we must uphold problem orientation, we must uphold systematic concepts, and we must uphold the world. These “six must adhere to” are an important embodiment of Xi Jinping’s position, viewpoint and method of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. To study thought is to comprehensively study and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively and systematically grasp the basic viewpoints and scientific system of this thought, grasp the world outlook and methodology of this thought, and persist and apply well the standpoints and viewpoints that run through it The method is to continuously enhance the political identification, ideological identification, theoretical identification, and emotional identification of the party’s innovative theory, truly learn the skills of Marxism, and consciously use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to guide various tasks.

The way of government is self-cultivation. Party spirit is the cornerstone for party members and cadres to establish themselves, establish careers, establish voices, and establish morality. Political firmness and party spirit are inseparable from theoretical firmness. To grow up, party members and cadres must strengthen their Marxist theory. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era not only contains the important thoughts of the party governing the country, but also runs through the requirements of the Chinese Communists’ political character, value pursuit, spiritual realm, and work style. Strengthening the party spirit means consciously transforming the subjective world with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understanding the series of requirements of this thought on strengthening ideals and beliefs, improving the ideological realm, and strengthening party spirit, and always maintaining the political nature of the Communists.

Marxist theory comes from practice and guides practice. The whole purpose of studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is to apply it, to turn this thought into a powerful ideological weapon for transforming the subjective world and the objective world. Party members, cadres, and especially leading cadres at all levels must transform this ideological worldview, methodology, and stand, viewpoint, and method into their own ideological weapons, internalize it in their hearts, and externalize it in their actions, so that they can continue to create new prospects for career development. Emphasizing practice means consciously practicing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, using it to transform the objective world, promote career development, observe the times, grasp the times, lead the times, actively recognize and respond to changes, and solve the problems of economic and social development. Various contradictions and problems existing in the party’s construction, prevent and resolve major risks, and promote new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese-style modernization.

Contemporary China is experiencing the most ambitious and unique practical innovation in human history. The task of reform, development and stability is heavy, the contradictions, risks and challenges are numerous, and the test of governance is unprecedented. If we want to win the advantage, win the initiative, and win the future, we must constantly improve the ability to use Marxism to analyze and solve practical problems, and constantly improve the use of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide us in dealing with major challenges, resisting major risks, and overcoming major resistance. The ability to resolve major conflicts and solve major problems. To make new achievements is to draw the wisdom and strength to forge ahead from Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, master the leadership methods, thinking methods, and working methods contained in it, and continuously improve the ability and level of performing duties. Promoting development, striving to implement it without stopping, making contributions based on the position, and striving to create achievements that can stand the test of history and the people.

It is an important experience for our party to create history and achieve brilliance by insisting on arming the whole party with the latest achievements of Marxism in China and modernizing it, guiding practice and promoting work. Carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and applying the party’s innovative theory to implement the party’s 20th National Congress. In the major strategic deployments of the country, we will promote thematic education to achieve tangible results, gather strength for the new journey, work hard and move forward with courage, and we will surely be able to continue to contribute to the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation. !