Firmly seize the initiative to optimize the prevention and control strategy and receive the three-dose vaccine to reduce the risk of death by 9.3 times

CCTV News: In order to further accelerate the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council recently issued the “Work Plan for Strengthening the New Crown Virus Vaccination of the Elderly”. Zheng Zhongwei, leader of the vaccine research and development team of the scientific research group, said that as of now, the first dose of vaccine vaccination rate for people over 60 years old has exceeded 90%, but there are still 28 million people who have not received the first dose of vaccine, and about 37 million people have not received the first dose of vaccine. Complete the booster vaccination.

Zheng Zhongwei, head of the Vaccine R&D Working Group of the Joint Defense and Joint Control Mechanism of the State Council: If the elderly over the age of 80 do not get a shot of the vaccine, the risk of death is about 14.7%. 7.16%, and with three doses of the vaccine, the risk of death drops to 1.5%. Therefore, compared with no vaccination, the risk of death was reduced by 9.3 times after receiving three doses of vaccine. We call on the elderly over the age of 80 to speed up vaccination, especially booster vaccination. The strict prevention and control over the past two years has actually won precious time for vaccination. Accelerating the vaccination of the elderly now is also to firmly grasp the initiative to optimize prevention and control strategies in our hands.