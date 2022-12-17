Home News Firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand and create new demand with high-quality supply_Hangzhou Net
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-17 18:07

CCTV News: The Central Economic Work Conference has clarified five key tasks for 2023, among which, focusing on expanding domestic demand is the top of the five tasks. What kind of signal does this send out? What is the meaning?

Experts said that this Central Economic Work Conference put the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand at the top of the task, which is a strategic move considered by the Party Central Committee in terms of current and long-term considerations.

Wu Sa, deputy director of the Economic Research Institute of the China Academy of Macroeconomics: From the current point of view, the demand for domestic investment and consumption is generally weak and there is a continued downside risk. Internationally, there are huge uncertainties in the growth of the global economy, and even the risk of recession in the United States. This will inevitably affect the growth of my country’s imports and exports, and we must prepare and plan in advance.

From the perspective of long-term development, the meeting proposed to organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms. Quality supply leads to create new demand.

Wu Sa, deputy director of the Economic Research Institute of the China Academy of Macroeconomics: By firmly implementing the strategy of expanding domestic demand, we can continue to release the potential of economic growth, guide all parties to focus more on improving quality and efficiency, and transforming and upgrading. When investment returns, products have markets, enterprises have profits, employees have income, the government has tax revenues, and the environment has improved, the foundation for my country’s sustained and healthy economic growth will be established.

