First Abu Dhabi Bank offers financing solutions worth $1.36 billion to investors

The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) said today, Thursday, that the First Abu Dhabi Bank will provide financing solutions worth five billion dirhams ($ 1.36 billion) to local and foreign investors in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

WAM added that this falls within the framework of a memorandum of understanding signed between the bank and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

According to the bank, it provides qualitative, competitive financing solutions worth five billion dirhams to local and foreign investors in the industrial and advanced technology sectors, to support the “Make in the UAE” initiative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

