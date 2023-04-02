– An increase in the hourly wage for the additional services of emergency room personnel, in derogation from the national collective agreement. Up to 100 euros (from the 60 currently foreseen) for doctors and up to 50 euros for sector staff, but not only. “With the decree law number 34 – declares the regional health councilor, Carlo Doria – the Government has followed up on our requests, also carried out through the discussion table with the Regions, to allow an incentive to be recognized to health personnel in first line in hospital emergency-urgency departments”.

To respond to the shortage of specialists in emergency rooms, the provision, in force since 31 March, also provides for the possibility of access to competitions for doctors who have in any case gained three years’ experience in emergency-urgency (even non-continuous and in absence of specialization), as well as to allow trainees to take on freelance roles in emergency rooms for a maximum of 8 hours per week, an activity that can be assessed as part of the training and professional curriculum in competitions for medical management.

According to the provisions of the new legislation, personnel who instead had met the requirements for early retirement will be able to remain in service and request the transformation of the employment relationship from full-time to part-time. Another derogation on personnel (until 31 December 2025) instead refers to the recognition of professional qualifications obtained abroad for the purpose of carrying out the work activity in the national health system.

“To meet the lack of professional profiles in the sector – continues councilor Doria – until 31 December 2025, the operators of the health professions belonging to the personnel of the health sector will not be subject to the incompatibilities of law 412 of 1991 (art. 4 paragraph 7). Outside of working hours it will therefore be possible to carry out freelance activities in compliance with the provisions in force regarding additional services, with particular reference to the volumes of services that can be provided as well as the maximum working hours and the prescribed rest periods”.

“An important part – specifies councilor Doria – also concerns the provisions on episodes of violence against healthcare personnel. The rule introduced by the decree provides for imprisonment from two to five years in the event of injury to personnel in the exercise of health care activity or due to the latter. More severe penalties, therefore, to counter a terrible phenomenon, which has grown in recent years, and to protect those who assist and treat patients every day, sometimes in difficult conditions”.

“With this decree, the Government has intervened on various points, but even more could be done, such as, for example, the revision of the public-private incompatibilities of law 412 of 1991 also for doctors, as happened today for the sector. Our proposal, which I recently re-discussed with the president of the Senate Health Commission, Francesco Zaffini, envisages that doctors can carry out their work in private affiliated facilities outside of their service hours, provided that the volume and type of performance is equal, for example, to 50% of those performed during the institutional activity in the public. A doctor who performs prosthetic surgery, for example, in order to perform two operations in the private structure with which he has an agreement, must have done four in the public one. A system that would allow doctors to integrate their free professional activity into the private sector, but only on condition of making the activity carried out in the public sector more efficient with a concomitant significant reduction in waiting lists” – concludes the exponent of the Giunta Solinas.