First aid for a broken bike in Chemnitz

The course is also called “First Aid for the Bicycle” and is intended to show the first steps towards self-help, says workshop leader Marko Neumann from the self-help workshop “Dr. Radlinger”. “Our experience shows that many participants are already quite familiar with bicycles. But they often have a bit of inhibitions about tinkering with the bicycles themselves.”

Bubbles in the water: The flatfoot is localized

The inhibitions quickly dissipate. After a short theoretical lap, it’s time to start screwing, dirty fingers included. An imaginary flat tire should be found and of course repaired.

So: remove the front wheel, take the tire off the rim, take out the inner tube and look for the bubbles rising from the hole in the water bath. Because the boys came to the workshop with intact bikes, they are busy patching the inner tubes that the workshop leaders have brought with them.

Benjamin: “I don’t know what to do if I break down”

While the guys are working on their bikes, I don’t have a chance to talk to them. They work too hard to breathe enough air into the hoses again. Only after the work is done do I have a chance to talk to the guys.

Eleven-year-old Benjamin tells me that he cycles to school every day. “If I hadn’t learned that today, I wouldn’t know what to do in the event of a breakdown, apart from carrying my bike off the road. I even now know what can be the cause of the chain jumping off.”

If I hadn’t learned that today, I wouldn’t know what to do if I break down, other than carry my bike off the road. Benjamin workshop participant

Two brothers, one thought: We like to screw

13-year-old Karl came to the workshop with his nine-year-old brother Gregor. Karl is an “old hand”. He has already trained at a cycling club. “Now I’ve been given a BMX bike that’s not in perfect condition.” He wants to exchange a few parts and use the workshop for his questions. “I like to tinker around with bikes anyway,” he says, laughing.

His nine-year-old brother openly admits that the bicycle is only his second choice. “Actually, I’m a footballer.” But he’s still interested. To prove it, he also tries a complicated task and centers a figure eight out of his rear wheel.

Thure only knew how to inflate a tire

12-year-old Thure is also very realistic when he talks to me after work is done. “Until now I only knew how to inflate a tire. How to patch it was relatively new to me.” But when he goes on a bike trip with his parents, they certainly don’t always have everything with them to mend a tire, for example. “But since today I would trust myself.”

So far I only knew how to inflate a tire. How to patch it was relatively new to me. Thure workshop participants

dr Radlinger gives another first aid course for bicycles in the Chemnitz Vehicle Museum during the holidays. Children from the age of eight can come again on August 16 for “office hours”. However, they must register beforehand by email at the Museum for Saxon Vehicles register.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

