FIRST AID KIT: YOUR ALLY ON THE ROAD – EntornoInteligente

With the arrival of the holidays in the Sierra region, it is common for many families to travel in their car from one city to another to enjoy a time of relaxation and disconnect from their daily activities. For these road trips, in addition to verifying that the vehicle is in perfect condition, it is very important to validate that it is equipped with a first aid kit, as established by the Ecuadorian Traffic Law.

While complying with this legal requirement, having an adequate first aid kit in the car can be of great help in the event of an emergency on the road. But what elements should this important accessory have? María Augusta Lucio, Seguros Alianza Business Development Manager, recalls below the essential elements that must be present in the car’s first aid kit, for all those people who plan to travel long distances on these vacations:

Antiseptic alcohol or hydroalcoholic gel: This instrument is essential for those who must provide assistance to another person, since they can use it to disinfect their hands, surfaces and instruments before attending to an injury. Hydrogen peroxide: Useful for disinfecting wounds, but it is recommended to use it with caution and preferably as a last alternative, since it can delay healing. Gauze: Indispensable to clean wounds and stop bleeding. It is recommended to have enough to treat the different types of injuries. Cotton: Recommended for cleaning surfaces, but it should not be applied directly to wounds, since its residues could lead to infections. Instead, it is suggested to use gauze pads to protect and treat wounds. Bandages: Non-flexible longitudinal and triangular bandages are essential to secure and protect dressings and wounds. Porous adhesive tape: It is used to fix dressings and bandages on wounds, ensuring adequate coverage. Oral analgesics: Important to reduce or alleviate headaches, muscle pain, or other minor ailments that the occupants of the vehicle may have during their trip. Latex gloves: It is essential to have disposable gloves to ensure hygiene when performing any emergency care. Scissors: They can be used to cut items such as gauze, bandages or clothing if necessary.

Regarding the maintenance of the vehicle first aid kit:

Safe location: “It is recommended that the first-aid kit be located in a fixed place inside the vehicle, where it does not move during journeys. In addition, it is important to communicate your location to all the people who use the car”, adds the Seguros Alianza expert. Cool environment: To preserve the effectiveness of the medicines, the medicine cabinet must be kept in a cool place, avoiding temperatures above 25°C. Periodic review: It is essential to verify every three months that the medicines have not expired and that all the elements are in good condition and ready for use.

Consequences of not having a vehicle first aid kit:

In addition to not being able to provide assistance in the event of an emergency, it is important to note that according to the Comprehensive Criminal Organic Code (COIP), the lack of a first aid kit in the vehicle constitutes a sixth class traffic violation. “In such a case, drivers could face fines equivalent to 10% of a Unified Basic Salary (SBU) and the reduction of three points on their driver’s license,” emphasizes the specialist.

Having a first aid kit in the vehicle and knowing how to use it is essential to be prepared for an emergency on the road. In accident situations, the first thing is to prevent further damage, notify the competent authorities and provide assistance to the injured. If you have vehicle insurance, do not forget to contact your adviser immediately to activate its coverage and benefits in the event of an accident. At Seguros Alianza, for example, those who have vehicle insurance can access different road assistance that includes everything from accommodation and travel due to mechanical damage, to the transfer of a family member in case of hospitalization, providing great support in unforeseen situations.