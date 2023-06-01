First altercation between traffic police and motorcyclists in Santa Marta after signing an agreement

As announced by the mayor of Santa Marta Virna Johnson this Wednesday May 31 began the operation of 20 new agents of transit in the city after signing a health insurance by 1 billion of pesos between the District and the National Police. However, in one of the first operations there was a altercation with some motorcyclists.

In a video published by a mobility watchdog, it is seen when a motorcyclist clings to his vehicle when it appears to be towed, which already had at least 4 vehicles. In the recording you can see when the The police try to take the motorcycle away and another man appears who confronts the uniformed officers and then they collar him and put the handcuffs on him.

The case would have been registered at the entrance of the University of Magdalena. They also participated in the operational the agents of the Ministry of Mobility, who at the time of the ‘fight‘ They were recording with their cell phones.

This Tuesday, May 30, the Mobility Secretary Ernesto Castro He stated that “they are not going to persecute any road actor.” According to the agreement, the operations will be carried out in order to “join efforts for the prevention, regulation, and control of traffic and transportation on the city’s urban roads, striving for the road safety and in general for the strengthening of the necessary conditions of mobility and security”.

