First Ashes Test: A tale of ‘smart’ and ‘aggressive’ captains

In the first Ashes Test match played in Birmingham, Australia has defeated England thanks to the ‘smart’ batting of ‘Smart’ Cummins.

The fifth and final day of the first Test was a thriller where the win and loss were decided just four overs before the end of the game.

The Test match went back and forth between the two teams from the toss to the last minute of the final day, due to the ‘aggressive’ captaincy of Ben Stokes and the ‘smart’ captaincy of Pat Cummins.

Batting first, Ben Stokes surprised everyone by declaring an innings on the first day, while Pat Cummins surprised not only the fans in the stadium but also his own team by batting brilliantly and ‘smartly’ in the last session of the last day. done.

Speaking after the match, former English captain Nasir Hussain said, “We have defeated Australia by playing old-fashioned cricket, so we don’t need baseball cricket to beat Australia.”

But what happened on the last day of the match?

It happened that at first it rained, after that some overs were shortened when the game started, but even this did not ‘panic’ Australia and its focus remained on the scoreboard.

After the dismissal of David Warner, Steve Smith and Labushin, all hopes were on Usman Khawaja who had scored a brilliant century in the first innings and he lived up to the expectations but the problem was the wickets falling from the other end.

When Usman Khawaja had established his feet on the crease and it became difficult to dislodge him, the English captain came to bowl himself to the applause of the fans in the stadium and succeeded in taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja.

Cummins and Line scored 55 runs in the tenth wicket partnership to win the match for their team (AFP).

This was the moment when England had a strong grip on the match, they were getting wickets, runs stopped. But in such a situation Australian captain Pat Cummins came to support Alex Carey who was already at the crease.

When Pat Cummins came to the crease, Australia needed 72 runs to win while England needed just three wickets.

Alex Carey stayed at the crease for a while but then Moeen Ali’s unavailability left the bowlers reeling.

After that, Nathan Lyne came to the crease and England’s hopes of victory increased and the ‘tension’ was visible in the Australian dressing room.

But Pete Cummins had something else in mind. He spent some time at the crease at first and then gradually started scoring runs. Australia’s target was reduced to 52 runs in 15 overs. The problem was the wickets.

Meanwhile, England had the new ball available but I don’t know why Stokes was not using it. The commentators also repeatedly talked about the reason why England is not bowling with the new ball.

Well, the longer England delayed taking the new ball, the more time Cummins and Line needed to settle at the crease and score more runs.

Pat Cummins brought the target even closer with two sixes in one over off Joe Root, who bowled the same old ball. To which all the commentators had to say that ‘Smart’ Cummins is playing ‘Smartly’.

Nathan Lyne and Cummins put on an unbeaten 55 for the tenth wicket partnership that England could have saved.

Cummins scored 44 not out and Line scored a crucial 16 runs.

Thus, England could not defend the target of 282 runs after declaring 393 for eight wickets in the first innings. Observers are citing the same ‘aggressive’ decision of ‘aggressive’ Stokes as the reason for the defeat.

Usman Khawaja was declared the best player of the match who scored 141 runs in the first innings and 65 runs in the second innings.

The second match of the Ashes series between Australia and England will be played at Lord’s from June 28.

