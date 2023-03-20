Home News First bank started regular investing in ETF funds
First bank started regular investing in ETF funds

First bank started regular investing in ETF funds

Investing is brought by George, internet banking of Slovenská sporiteľna, as another innovation of the future.

George and investing go hand in hand. It brought regular investing in the past as one of the first apps directly via mobile. And now it has won another banking lead in digital innovation – you can now regularly invest in the increasingly popular ETF funds. More than 1.2 million people who use it in Slovakia can do so. And they use the best Slovak banking app, as George recently won the Top App Award from Byzkids.

The popularity of investing is growing

Slovaks are becoming more and more experienced in investing. While only 21% of Slovaks invested in funds, securities or bonds in 2018, last year it was almost 30%. “Investing in ETF funds is intended for more experienced investors. It is ideal to combine different types of investments, passive instruments such as ETFs with actively managed mutual funds of various types supplemented directly with bonds or shares. It all depends on the experience of the investor. You can supplement regular investing with one-off investments. For example, if you receive bonuses at work, win a certain amount or inherit money, it is good if you can move some of it to an investment account.” says Monika Pálová, investment expert at Slovak Savings Bank.

Passive versus active management

The main difference between ETFs and mutual funds is their management. As a rule, each mutual fund has its own manager who manages it. So it is an active report. However, ETF funds are mostly managed passively – they copy the development of selected indices. Many Slovaks do not have experience with them, if we invest in funds, we tend to choose better-known mutual funds. And while in the world the volume of money invested in ETF funds is slowly catching up with the volume in mutual funds, in Slovakia we will have to wait a little longer for this milestone.

See also  Political elections 2022, the complete guide: from the latest polls to how to vote

The minimum amount of regular investment is 50 euros and the maximum is 5 thousand. The purchase fee is 0.5% and for now you can choose from two options in George – iShares Core MSCI World, which copies the world stock index, and iShares S&P 500 EUR Hedgedwhich tracks the top US stock index.

