First control night against knife violence in NRW cities – news

NRW – Interior Minister Herbert Reul ( CDU ) informed himself on site and told the WDR in a first assessment on the night of Sunday: “ It’s amazing when you check how many knives you find, how many weapons you find, how many batons you find – incomprehensible .” The knives are extremely dangerous and also leave dead people in their wake.

“I have no idea what people run around with when they want to party. Knives belong in the kitchen, but not for partying. You can be sure that this will be repeated.”

Herbert Reul, NRW Minister of the Interior (CDU)

Gun bans on trains and buses too?

Bundesinnenministerin Nancy Faeser ( SPD ) wants to propose a general ban on knives on trains and in all local public transport at the conference of interior ministers next week. She told the “Bild am Sonntag” that the federal police could increase the spot checks at train stations. “ The countries should act in the same way with their police forces. “

NRW Interior Minister Reul said that WDR at night: “ If your federal police check that, then that’s great, then I’ll applaud. But she has to be careful that she only lets go of bright ideas and others then have to see how they can get it checked, because that’s a gigantic task when it’s everywhere on all buses and trains. But at the conference of interior ministers we’ll talk about it calmly. “

Numerous knife attacks with serious consequences

Knife violence is a problem in inner cities – according to the ministry, often where many people drink alcohol in the evenings. Recently there had been several tragic incidents.