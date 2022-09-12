The question of professorships remains unresolved, but this also happened in the pre-Covid: at least 300 positions still vacant in the province, the second round of appointment of alternates expected tomorrow Tuesday 13 September

TREVISO. First bell this morning Monday 12 September for 120,000 students from the Marca. After three school years marked by the pandemic, this September recovery is in the sign of a full return to normality: away from the obligation of masks and distancing between desks, stop to distance learning, return to permanent excursions (especially abroad) and extra-curricular activities.

The question of professorships remains unresolved, but this also happened in the pre-Covid: at least 300 positions still vacant in the province, perhaps the second round of appointment of alternates expected tomorrow Tuesday 13 September. Meanwhile, outside the Treviso schools, the feeling of a traditional year is making its way, with no more staggered entrances or staggered recreations.

«The first objective will be to recover those left behind due to the pandemic, above all the most fragile students», underlines Mariarita Ventura, principal of Canova, «this is a full return to normality, I hope above all it gives confidence in the future. The one that, in the hardest years of the pandemic, had been missing. The trips abroad will return and we will re-propose the afternoon activities suspended in recent years, such as theater, photography, school newspapers ».

The students, consulted before entering, have clear ideas. Like Adriana Masetto, from del Besta: «Not seeing the spaced-out counters anymore is already an important change. Another way of living, another way of dealing with people. We recover human relationships and we can face the year more lightly. We live this beginning with a lot of hope ».

Ilaria Florian, from Canova, linguistic address echoes her: «It seems almost strange to live a normal year at last. School in Dad and with separate desks was demotivating ». Mattia Toffoletto