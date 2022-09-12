Home News First day of school in Treviso: no masks and distances, back to normal
News

First day of school in Treviso: no masks and distances, back to normal

by admin
First day of school in Treviso: no masks and distances, back to normal

The question of professorships remains unresolved, but this also happened in the pre-Covid: at least 300 positions still vacant in the province, the second round of appointment of alternates expected tomorrow Tuesday 13 September

Mattia Toffoletto

12 September 2022

TREVISO. First bell this morning Monday 12 September for 120,000 students from the Marca. After three school years marked by the pandemic, this September recovery is in the sign of a full return to normality: away from the obligation of masks and distancing between desks, stop to distance learning, return to permanent excursions (especially abroad) and extra-curricular activities.

The question of professorships remains unresolved, but this also happened in the pre-Covid: at least 300 positions still vacant in the province, perhaps the second round of appointment of alternates expected tomorrow Tuesday 13 September. Meanwhile, outside the Treviso schools, the feeling of a traditional year is making its way, with no more staggered entrances or staggered recreations.

Treviso, the first day of school: here is the situation on the buses

«The first objective will be to recover those left behind due to the pandemic, above all the most fragile students», underlines Mariarita Ventura, principal of Canova, «this is a full return to normality, I hope above all it gives confidence in the future. The one that, in the hardest years of the pandemic, had been missing. The trips abroad will return and we will re-propose the afternoon activities suspended in recent years, such as theater, photography, school newspapers ».

See also  School, Dad in one class out of five, but Bianchi minimizes: 11% of pupils at home

Treviso, first day of school without a mask: the joy of the boys

The students, consulted before entering, have clear ideas. Like Adriana Masetto, from del Besta: «Not seeing the spaced-out counters anymore is already an important change. Another way of living, another way of dealing with people. We recover human relationships and we can face the year more lightly. We live this beginning with a lot of hope ».

First day of school, the wish of the principal of the Canova high school in Treviso: “I hope for a total return to normality”

Ilaria Florian, from Canova, linguistic address echoes her: «It seems almost strange to live a normal year at last. School in Dad and with separate desks was demotivating ». Mattia Toffoletto

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

All walks of life in Kangding pay silent...

Short week at school: what you need to...

School, first bell in the year of the...

No questions were asked at the press conference,...

Music and welcome without barriers, the book in...

A quick look at the highlights of the...

First bell: it will be the year of...

In 7 million in the classroom: from farewell...

Visiting Luding Earthquake Epicenter School

Moscow’s wrath after the Ukrainian counter-offensive – Pierre...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy