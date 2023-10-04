First Dose of Autumn to Bring Drastic Temperature Drop and Stormy Weather

First Dose of Autumn to Bring Relief from Brutal Heat, Sends Temperatures Plummeting

(CNN) – A drastic change is on the horizon as a strong cold front prepares to bring the first taste of autumn over the weekend, with temperatures expected to plummet to 19°C.

This cooling weather comes as a much-needed relief for millions of people in the South who have endured a brutally hot summer and scorching early fall. The Gulf Coast, including states like Louisiana that experienced its hottest summer ever, will finally have below-normal afternoon temperatures for the first time since spring.

The change will first be noticeable in some areas of the Plains and Midwest, which have been suffering from record October heat since Saturday. Dozens of daily temperature records have been shattered, and certain cities in Minnesota and Michigan have broken all October temperature records.

While the north-central US will see the end of the most brutal heat, the Northeast is just starting to experience summer-like temperatures. The Great Lakes and Northeast regions are expect to have temperatures 5.5 to 8°C above normal October levels through Thursday.

However, this warmth will not last long. The coldest air of the season will arrive later this week, bringing conditions that have not been felt since early May in the northern US.

Starting this Wednesday, two cold fronts will spread across the central and eastern US by Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures from the Great Lakes to New York could drop to 19°C by the weekend, and declines of 10°C will be widespread.

The first cold front, expected between Wednesday and Thursday, will bring relief to the north-central US states. Locations like Minneapolis, which reached record temperatures of up to 32.2°C on Sunday, may not exceed 15°C this Wednesday.

The second cold front, however, will be much stronger and introduce the first truly autumnal push of the season into the central and eastern US. Cold Canadian air will move south as the cold front makes its way through the eastern two-thirds of the continental United States from Thursday to Sunday.

Cities like Detroit and Cleveland, set to reach 26.6°C this Wednesday, will not exceed 10°C by Sunday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia and New York will see temperatures drop below 15°C.

Nighttime temperatures will also experience a dip after the arrival of these fronts. Low temperatures ranging from -1 to 10°C are expected in the north-central US and Midwest on Saturday morning, and in the Northeast on Sunday morning. The first frosts of the season are possible in northern states such as North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin as temperatures drop below freezing.

The autumn cold will continue into the beginning of the month, particularly in the eastern United States. The Climate Prediction Center anticipates below-average temperatures from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast until at least the middle of next week.

Accompanying the drastic cooling will be the arrival of rains and storms. The clash between cold, autumn air and humid, summer air will create stormy weather over the next few days.

On Wednesday, the threat of storms will extend from the southern Plains to the Midwest, with some storms potentially becoming strong in Texas and Oklahoma.

This rain is much-needed for Texas, where 80% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 19 to 38 mm of rain is expected across much of the state, with higher amounts possible in areas affected by multiple storms.

Rain and storms will then move slowly eastward and affect parts of the eastern US on Thursday and Friday, while wet weather will continue in the Midwest.

Over the weekend, the Northeast may experience periods of heavy rain, which could pose problems for regions already underwater from last week’s flooding.

The changing weather patterns and anticipated rain will provide much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures and drought conditions experienced in various parts of the country.

