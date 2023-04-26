First down! Sandra Urrutia leaves MinTic

Sandra Urrutia, ICT Minister, was the first official whose resignation letter was accepted by President Gustavo Petro after asking all his ministers for that document.

With this, the first exit is confirmed after the tremor that occurred this Tuesday night.

What message is behind Petro’s decisions with his ministers?

Gustavo Petro will confirm that he requested the formal resignation of his entire ministerial cabinet, there have been many reactions that have been raised in the political landscape for what this would mean for the coalition with the political parties and the future of the reforms.

While some applaud that the head of state not give in to the supposed bureaucratic claims of the traditional parties that conditioned their support, others question that the decision is a setback in institutional matters and for the initiatives that are being carried out.

It seems that the health reform has become the most contentious battle in recent Colombian history. Petro’s discomfort at the lack of unity to reach an agreement close to his initial proposal has led him to these decisions.

In interview with KienyKe.com, Mauricio Jaramillo, political analyst and professor at the Universidad del Rosario, gave an overview of the first major political crisis that the Government of Gustavo Petro is experiencing and the actions that it will carry out.