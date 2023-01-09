Listen to the audio version of the article

First official meeting on Tuesday morning in the Vatican between the Pope and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In recent days there had been a handshake on the occasion of the funeral of Benedict XVI, and this morning the audience will be held at 10 in the Apostolic Palace. An opportunity for an initial exchange of views on the problems affecting Italy. In his address to the ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, the Pontiff said: “To the dear Italian people, I would like to renew my encouragement to face the challenges of the present time with tenacity and hope, strengthened by their own religious and cultural roots”.

An invitation, to return to the “roots”, which resonates in the strings of Meloni and the government structure. Then Pope Francis spoke of “a ‘fear’ of life, which in many places translates into fear of the future and the difficulty of forming a family and bringing children into the world. In some contexts, I am thinking of Italy for example, a dangerous drop in the birth rate is taking place, a real demographic winter, which endangers the very future of society”.

The Pontiff, in his first comments after the elections, has always shown himself open to the new Italian government and has also positively underlined the fact that it was led by a woman. For her part, Giorgia Meloni expressed words of appreciation for the Pontiff. A harmony, between the two banks of the Tiber, which sees in the shadows the role of the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, much appreciated in Vatican circles.

But if it will be easy to find a common agenda on the birth rate, the role of women, the fight against poverty, the question of migrants is more problematic, on whose reception Francis has made one of the cornerstones of his pontificate. Even if, as he often says, and he reiterated today as well, Europe’s “solidarity” is needed so that reception and assistance “do not weigh entirely on the populations of the main landing points”. At the moment the meeting on the agenda is only between the Pope and the premier; it remains to be verified if and when a ‘window’ will also be inserted for a broader bilateral meeting.