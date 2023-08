The VW Gol car flipped over during the tragedy.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). A fatal traffic accident occurred today (4) at 05:30 am on the Saltos del Guairá waterfront. The fatal victim of this mishap was identified as Junior Ayala, who was in command of a Volkswagen Gol car, with AAKF278 plate.

According to a police report, the unfortunate driver of the vehicle was in the company of Fabiana Ferloni Barrios, who was unharmed from the accident.

