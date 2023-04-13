The World Health Organization, WHO, confirmed the first death from H3N8 bird flu, registered in China.

By: Angelica Andrade

The highest international health entity has revealed three H3N8 avian influenza cases in humans in the last year in China, the most recent being that of a woman who died from said infection in mid-March, an event that the WHO reported. on the 27th of the same month.

As for the woman, it was established that she suffered from comorbidities and maintained permanent and close contact with farm birds before presenting signs and symptoms suggestive of the disease, in addition to the existence of wild birds that inhabit areas adjacent to her home, reasons that They lead to suspicions about the possibility that it was infected in a live bird plaza.

From the laboratory analyzes carried out to date, it is known that their results have shown that the H3N8 virus is incapable of being transmitted easily from human to human, therefore epidemiologists from the World Health Organization indicate that the risk of spread between people at a national, regional or international level is low and that, however, when the impact that this can generate is known, they suggest the importance of maintaining worldwide surveillance to identify all kinds of virological, epidemiological or clinics.

In the same way, he clarified that after the discovery of the three cases, all the contacts of the infected patients have been tracked, controlled and followed in sanitary terms without finding any similar or additional case to date.

On the other hand, the WHO reported that the first two human cases of this same virus registered in China correspond to April and May 2022 and that the two people have recovered satisfactorily, determining that the contagion occurred due to exposure to live edible birds. .