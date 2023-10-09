First Forum of Historical Centers of Latin America will be held in Santa Marta

In preparation for the celebration of the city’s 500 years, the Corporation of Historical Centers of Santa Marta and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) have chosen Santa Marta as the venue for the first forum of Historical Centers in Latin America.

The Santa Marta Historic Center Corporation, a non-profit entity dedicated to the Recovery Plan for the city’s Historic Center, is pleased to announce the First Forum of Historical Centers of Latin America. This event, in collaboration with the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), will mark a milestone in the celebration of the 498 years since the founding of Santa Marta and looking ahead to the next 500 years of history.

The forum, pscheduled for November 16, 17 and 18 in Santa Marta, Its main objective is to promote the exchange of knowledge, culture and experiences between different Latin American countries. This is an unprecedented initiative that seeks to strengthen cooperation and understanding between nations with rich historical and cultural heritage.

The Historic Center of Santa Marta, with its vast historical and architectural wealth, is the perfect setting for this highly relevant event. During the forum, crucial topics related to the transformations of historic centers in the region will be addressed. This will include discussions on heritage preservation, urban revitalization, cultural tourism and sustainable development of these historic areas.

This forum represents a significant step towards regional cooperation in the preservation of our valuable historical and cultural heritage.

The Santa Marta Historical Center Corporation expects the active participation of representatives from five invited countries, as well as the presence of international experts in the field of conservation and preservation of historical heritage. Six working groups will be held, each focused on a particular aspect of the revitalization of historic centers.

The central theme of the event, “Transformations of Historical Centers in Latin America”, seeks to explore and share successful experiences and challenges faced in the management and revitalization of these unique spaces. Participants are expected to contribute their perspectives and knowledge, thus enriching the debate and understanding of this fundamental topic.

The Historic Center Corporation of Santa Marta extends a cordial invitation to all those interested in culture, heritage conservation and sustainable development of historic centers to participate in this relevant forum. It is expected that this event will contribute to strengthening the cultural identity of the region and promoting cultural tourism in Latin America.

More details about the forum program, participants and scheduled activities will be announced in the coming weeks. The Santa Marta Historical Center Corporation appreciates the interest and participation of the community in this project that promises to have great impact at a national and international level.

