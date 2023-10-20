First free game from Fortuna Düsseldorf – Rhineland – News

Sports director Klaus Allofs feels excitement and anticipation

“It’s great that it’s finally starting,” says Düsseldorf player Matthias Zimmermann. In April, Fortuna presented its pilot project “Fortuna for All” – and caused a stir in football circles worldwide. The premiere is on Saturday. “We are a bit under tension,” said Fortuna’s sports director Klaus Allofs. But it is the anticipation that predominates.

Club members are given priority when issuing tickets

The spectators who have won tickets for the evening should also be looking forward to it. 54,600 spectators fit into the arena. Only the VIP tickets were sold – no one paid anything for the other tickets. Instead, viewers applied online in September.

First, club members were able to submit their ticket requests, and two days later the portal was opened to everyone else. The remaining cards were raffled off among them. The whole thing is financed by sponsors.

