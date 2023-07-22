First German-language handbook on escape and refugee research published | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell research

The refugee and migration researcher Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius from Chemnitz University of Technology is one of the editors

The editors presented the volume at the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM). In the picture (from left): Dr. Marcel Berlinghoff (research assistant at the professorship for modern history at the University of Osnabrück), Dr. J. Olaf Kleist (co-head of the specialist group “Democracy Promotion and Democratic Practice” at the German Center for Integration and Migration Research), Dr. Tabea Scharrer (researcher at the University of Leipzig, habilitation candidate at the University of Bayreuth and associate at the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology) and Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius from Chemnitz University of Technology. Photo: Paul Wagner

For several years now, we have come across the topic of “flight and migration” in various contexts almost every day. Fleeing from war and destruction, fleeing from repressive regimes, fleeing from the consequences of climate change – to name just a few examples. Among the most renowned scientific voices, which also public Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius, professor of human geography with a focus on European migration research at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC), head of the scientific advisory board of the research center of the BAMF (Federal Office for Migration and Refugees) and since this year also a member of the Advisory Council for Integration and Migration (SVR).

Together with three other researchers, she is one of the editors of the first German-language Handbook of Escape and Refugee Research, which was recently published by Nomos-Verlag. The work brings together 83 contributions by 130 authors who have researched this current and highly relevant topic.

“The reason for its creation was the enormous expansion of the research field in the German-speaking area in recent years, with a large number of new research projects and findings,” explains Glorius. While the “Oxford Handbook of Refugee and Forced Migration Studies” has so far served as an international reference work in the Anglo-American research landscape, the new handbook of refugee and refugee research is intended to combine international research perspectives with the German-language research tradition of refugee and refugee research – and in particular to reflect the research developments of recent years.

Contribution to well-founded opinion-forming on flight and migration

The handbook is aimed at both students and scientists, the general public, politicians and practitioners in the research field of flight and migration. Co-editor Glorius hopes that reading the handbook can contribute to a more informed debate about flight and refugee reception: “I wish that many people who want to have a say on this topic take this opportunity. By reading the handbook, you can delve deeper into the context in which concepts, phenomena or political approaches came about and, on this basis, also have a more informed say.” This is particularly desirable in a subject area in which events seem to be overflowing and are rarely classified in a larger context.

Strong application reference for the classification of current discussions

The handbook is divided into four parts, in which scientific, practical research and application-related perspectives on the topic of “flight” are explained in short term entries.

Each entry begins with a derivation of the term, then provides an overview of the phenomenon and discusses open questions and possible future developments. Many terms are closely linked to political practice and are therefore constantly used in public discourse, as Glorius explains: “For example, there is a lot of discussion at the moment about the reforms of the Common European Asylum System, especially the question of transferring procedures to the external borders, cooperation with third countries in the deportation of asylum seekers, about sea rescue or about the division of responsibilities within the European Union,” says Glorius. In very short articles in the handbook one can find out about the keywords used, such as “externalisation”, “deportation”, “sea rescue”, etc. “The result is a solid knowledge base on which the current discourse can be classified much better,” emphasizes Birgit Glorius.

Other parts of the manual deal with terms from the context of admission practice – for example “housing”, “labour market”, “language” and above all explain the specific practice and its regulation in German-speaking countries.

Great benefit for researchers from various disciplines

One area of ​​the handbook that is particularly important for researchers is the section on research approaches and methods: “The various disciplinary approaches to the research field are explained here. Refugee research is a very interdisciplinary field and it is important to be clear about the different approaches and the conceptual interfaces to the respective subject – such as law, psychology or human geography,” says Glorius.

The contributions on methods and research ethics are also particularly important: “Questions of research ethics are particularly important in refugee research, since we are dealing with very vulnerable groups here,” explains Glorius. “The entries explain the challenges and explain solutions for ethically compatible research, especially in newer methodological areas such as Big Data or digital ethnographic methods.”

Another section deals with different regions of the world and provides in-depth insights into flight, refugee reception and corresponding research in other parts of the world.

Publication: Escape and Refugee Research Handbook. Handbook for Science and Study. Ed. Tabea Scharrer, Birgit Glorius, J. Olaf Kleist and Marcel Berlinghoff. Baden-Baden 2023.

Multimedia:

In the science podcast “TUCscicast” (Season 4 Episode 5: “The Return of Frontiers in the 21st Century”) speak Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius and Prof. Dr. Steffen Mau from the Humboldt University in Berlin, among other things, on the EU’s tendencies to isolate itself in the course of the refugee movement. In the current podcast episode of the “MeltingPod-Migration im Dialog” on July 15, 2023, Birgit Glorius and Marcel Berlinghoff will talk about, among other things, the manual for refugee and refugee research.

Further information grants Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius, email birgit.glorius@phil.tu-chemnitz.de.

Matthias Fejes

19.07.2023

