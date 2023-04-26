First global opinion poll on ecological transformation

Are we prepared to accept the changes necessary to face the environmental emergency? To answer this question, Veolia, a world leader in environmental services, and Elabe, a French research and consultancy company, have launched the first barometer of ecological transformation.

This first-of-its-kind global opinion survey assesses the level of acceptability of green solutions and looks at obstacles and steps to accelerate transformation.

With a sample that covers more than half of the world‘s population on five continents, this barometer reveals unprecedented results: although the reality of climate change is undisputed, the way forward to mitigate it remains difficult to imagine according to those surveyed, without However, most of them -located in 25 different countries- declared themselves willing to go further under a series of conditions.

Main results worldwide

● 67% of the planet’s inhabitants (77% in Colombia) are sure that the costs of the consequences of climate change and pollution will be greater than the investments necessary for ecological transformation.

● 60% of the planet’s inhabitants (6 out of 10 Colombians) are willing to accept most of the changes (economic, cultural, social) that would require the massive deployment of ecological solutions. But with some clear conditions: no health risks, an equitable distribution of effort and the proven usefulness of the solution.

● 56% of the planet’s inhabitants, including Colombia, believe that solutions to pollution and climate change are not talked about enough.

Across most of the issues covered in the barometer, there is a clear consensus around proven green solutions and wide acceptance of the changes needed to implement them (whether it be energy-related initiatives, resource protection or Water).

Key points in Colombia

Local low-carbon energy production from the incineration of non-recyclable waste and biomass, as well as equipping buildings with smart tools to optimize energy consumption, are less surprising, but rarely solutions that more than a few are familiar with. one in two inhabitants of any country.

The following ecological solutions are considered acceptable:

– Equip buildings with “smart” tools to optimize energy consumption (Computer systems that measure energy consumption and temperature and are connected to heating appliances)

– Produce energy from the incineration of non-recyclable waste and biomass (agricultural waste, animal carcasses, etc.)

– Capture CO2 directly from industries (before it reaches the open air) to transform it into methane or hydrogen (through a chemical process) or fuels with low GHG emissions.

– Promote urban agriculture

– Use organic waste and sewage sludge to produce “organic” fertilizers to replace current “chemical” fertilizers

– Use treatment technologies so that, from wastewater, suitable water can be produced for irrigating crops that complies with sanitary standards

– Among others that are explained in the results report.

For Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia

“This study, the first of its kind, highlights the obstacles and barriers to the social and economic acceptability of large-scale implementation of green solutions. The results are clear: awareness of climate issues is rampant, and people around the world are convinced that the cost of inaction will actually be greater than the cost of action. They want to know more about existing solutions and are in favor of their large-scale deployment, as long as they are fair and effective. These encouraging results give us a great sense of responsibility and commitment from each of the parties: companies, public authorities and citizens, to mobilize and accelerate the ecology of solutions. Therefore, it is no longer possible to leave until tomorrow the decisions that must be made today”.

About the methodology

The survey was carried out in 25 countries on 5 continents with more than 25,000 individuals (about 1,000 per country). The countries were chosen for their demographic weight, their impact in terms of GHG emissions, and to ensure a diversity of ecological, political, and cultural histories. Together, these countries account for almost 60% of the world‘s population and 68% of global GHG emissions. Survey conducted online from August 24 to September 26, 2022. For each of the 25 countries, a representative sample of residents aged 18 years or older was selected. . Frequency : Every 18 months (long period of evolution of the representations, opinions and behaviors).

Barometer print newspaper tabloid 2 (1) (2)

