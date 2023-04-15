‘First graduate’ of Rohingya refugee community in India

Tasmeeda Johar, who belongs to the refugee Rohingya community in India, has earned the honor of being the ‘first Rohingya graduate’ by graduating from Delhi University.

This is a first of its kind in the refugee community, as these individuals face serious difficulties in getting an education due to lack of citizenship rights.

In such a case, the story of a refugee girl reaching graduation is very moving in its nature. Tasmeedah’s family has been living in a Muslim area of ​​Delhi for the past 10 years. Tasmeedah’s family came from Bangladesh to Haryana and then to Delhi in great distress.

According to her: ‘I am the first Rohingya refugee girl who has completed her graduation in India. This makes me very happy that I am the first but at the same time I am very sad that there should have been more Rohingya children with me. These children did not get a chance, which I am very sorry for.’

India has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, which has led to incidents of deportation and encirclement of refugees under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

According to data up to 2022, Human Rights Watch said that there are more than 40,000 Rohingyas in India, while 20,000 of them are registered with the United Nations Refugee Commission.

Tasmeeda’s education was never up to standard and she faced interruptions in her constant search for asylum.

He got his schooling in Bangladesh and then in India after a lot of manipulation.

According to Tasmeedah, his first ambition was to become a doctor, which was quickly dashed as he was denied admission due to non-availability of documents.

He then enrolled in a university in Delhi to study law after completing his twelfth standard, which was dropped early as he did not have the documents to study. An application by Tasmeedah is still pending with the Ministry of Interior.

Tasmeedah, 25, says that in 2005, her family had to migrate to Bangladesh, where she had to re-educate because there was no education in Burmese.

By 2012, she had somehow reached the seventh level. In the meantime, the Bangladeshi government also started vetting refugees and going door-to-door to check citizens’ documents, detaining his father because he did not have documents. He was then released after two months.

“The government told us not to live among civilians, but to live in a Burmese refugee camp,” says Tasmeedah. There was no future in the camp, no school. There was no work. Thinking this, my father decided to migrate to India. In 2012, we came to India but faced more difficulties here than in Bangladesh.’

She adds: ‘Since my childhood, it was my dream to become a doctor to treat gynecological diseases, for the women of my community. For which I tried hard to get admission in schools in Delhi, but due to lack of citizenship documents, I did not get admission anywhere. So I had to take admission in Arts in NIOS (Distance Education), because science is not taught in distance education system. That’s how I completed 10th in Business Economics.’

After that, she says, she did her education up to 12th from Jamia Zakir Hussain Society. He then completed his BA program in Political Science and History from Delhi University.